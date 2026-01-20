Mumbai Local Train Update: Suburban Trains Cancelled On January 21 Due To Kandivali Car Shed Restrictions

Due to suspension of exit & entry at Kandivali car shed and speed restrictions imposed on UP & Down fast line between Kandivali and Malad several suburban services will remain cancelled on 21th January, 2026.
List of suburban trains affected due to the block is furnished in *Annexure–I* . Detailed information to this effect is available with the suburban Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above changes and plan their journey accordingly.
