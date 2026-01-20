CPI(M) Long March Reaches Palghar, Warns Of Escalation To Mumbai Over Land, MGNREGA & Labour Codes |

Palghar: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday intensified its ongoing Long March in Palghar district, with over 35,000 to 50,000 people participating in a massive foot march demanding land and forest rights, restoration of MGNREGA, withdrawal of new labour laws, and cancellation of large infrastructure projects in the region.

March Reaches Collectorate Premises

The march, which began on Monday afternoon from Charoti in Dahanu taluka along the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway, entered the Palghar Collectorate premises late on Tuesday evening. Protesters have announced an indefinite sit-in outside the Collectorate if their demands are not addressed.

Leaders Outline Demands

Led by CPI(M) Polit Bureau members Dr. Dhawale and Vijoo Krishnan, MLA Vinod Nikole and other leaders, the march has raised a wide range of demands. These include strict implementation of the Forest Rights Act, transfer of temple, inam, wakf and government lands in the names of tillers, settlement of pending forest rights claims, cancellation of the Smart Meter scheme, implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), and withdrawal of the proposed port projects.

Criticism of Mega Projects

Addressing the gathering in Palghar, senior CPI(M) leader and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) president Dr. Ashok Dhawale alleged that mega projects such as the proposed Vadhvan and Murbe ports, the seaplane airport and the ‘Fourth Mumbai’ project would displace thousands of farmers, fishermen and Adivasi families. He launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging that the proposed ports and the coastal seaplane airport project being projected by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would primarily benefit corporate houses, including the Adani Group, and other big industrialists. He warned that these projects threatened the livelihoods and survival of local communities.

Land Rights Demands Highlighted

Dr. Dhawale said thousands of Adivasis in Palghar district are cultivating government, inam and trust lands, but despite clear legal provisions and government orders, ownership rights have not been granted. He pointed out that although the Forest Rights Act provides for allocation of up to four hectares, thousands of claims have been rejected. The recent amendments to forest conservation laws, he said, have further weakened the implementation of the 2006 Forest Rights Act.

Movement’s Core Objective

“The main objective of this movement is to ensure that land cultivated by Adivasi and non-Adivasi farmers is formally transferred in their names. This will enable them to access government schemes, institutional credit and compensation if land is acquired for projects,” Dr. Dhawale said, adding that the district administration must ensure implementation of existing laws and orders.

Criticism of New Employment Law

The protest also comes in the backdrop of the Centre replacing MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025. While the new law promises 125 days of employment instead of 100, Dr. Dhawale criticised the increased financial burden on state governments, whose contribution has risen from 10 per cent to nearly 40 per cent. “Given the weak financial condition of states like Maharashtra, this will deprive rural citizens of employment,” he warned, asserting that providing employment to Palghar residents remains the responsibility of the district administration.

Smart Meter and Water Issues

Protesters have also raised concerns over the installation of smart electricity meters by Mahavitaran, alleging that power bills have increased several-fold and accusing the utility of enabling profiteering at the cost of consumers.

Water scarcity has emerged as another major issue. CPI(M) leaders pointed out that despite Palghar having several major water sources, drinking water is diverted outside the district, while only about two per cent of land in Palghar and neighbouring Thane district is under irrigation, compared to 18 per cent in Maharashtra and nearly 40 per cent nationally.

River-Linking Project Opposition

Criticising the Centre and the state, Dr. Dhawale claimed that the proposed river-linking projects under the Modi–Fadnavis governments are effectively aimed at diverting water from the region to Gujarat. “How can we allow this? The water here must first be provided to the people of this region,” he asserted.

Historical Context of Agitations

Recalling the historic 2018 Nashik–Mumbai Long March, Dr. Dhawale said that when Fadnavis was the Chief Minister then, CPI(M) and the AIKS had held a three-hour discussion with him, following which several demands were accepted and placed before both Houses of the state legislature. “Even today, eight years later, most of those assurances remain unfulfilled. This is unfortunate,” he said. He added that despite repeated agitations, including a major morcha to the Palghar District Collectorate in 2023 and submission of applications on pending issues, no concrete action has been taken by the district administration so far.

Warning of Escalated Protest

Nikole warned that if the government fails to respond positively, the agitation would be escalated. “If our demands are not met, we will march towards Mumbai and may even resort to a rail roko agitation,” he said. Similar movements are underway in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, party leaders added.

Mass Organisations Join Protest

Several mass organisations, including the AIKS, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch (AARM), have joined the protest.

Red Flags Fill Palghar

By Tuesday evening, red flags and slogans filled Palghar city as marchers vowed to continue their protest outside the Collectorate until written, time-bound assurances are given on their demands.

