Will AIMIM’s 8 New Corporators Help Uplift The Most Underdeveloped Govandi Mankhurd?

Mumbai: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) emerged victorious in the recently held BMC elections by sweeping the M/East ward’s eight seats, the constituency traditionally dominated by the Samajwadi Party, and locally by Shiv Sena and NCP corporators. The ward covers the Govandi, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar and Mankhurd areas, is dominated by Muslims and the immigrant population, and has the lowest Human Development Index in Mumbai, with 77% people living in informal housing. From sanitation to health care, from education to roads and from encroachments to slum development, the ward is at the bottom.

Victory Linked to Vote Division

Many say the eight-seat victory is not the AIMIM’s success, but the division of votes due to anti-incumbency of SP and anti-BJP votes, which directly helped the AIMIM. However, as the citizens of M-East have elected new faces, will the AIMIM corporators grab the opportunity and uplift the area, improve the basic amenities? The corporators include four women and four men, including a Hindu corporator elected from Muslim dominated ward, showcasing extreme public support for the party.

Deonar Dumping Ground Challenges

M-East ward houses the infamous Deonar dumping ground, where all of Mumbai’s garbage is dumped daily. For the last several years, the BMC has failed to start the waste-to-energy plant at the Deonar ground. While Praja Foundation’s 2025 report stated that the M-East ward recorded the lowest per capita civic expenditure and a significant decline in the budget for slum improvement, with a staggering 91.08%.

Call for Social Transformation

“The Govandi–Mankhurd constituency has emerged as a major centre of revolutionary politics. The people wanted real change and an upgrade in the living conditions of the area, especially because for the last 20 years, there has been no effective local representation in many municipal wards. With a significant Muslim–Dalit population in every ward, voting patterns clearly reflected community aspirations for dignity, development, and justice,” said Faiyaz Alam, president of Govandi Welfare Forum.

Long-Term Neglect Persists

“Govandi remains one of the areas with the lowest Human Development Index, suffering from long-term neglect and lack of sustainable development. Despite being part of the BMC M-East Ward, the residents—particularly minorities—have consistently demanded better civic facilities and an improved quality of life at the ward level. This movement represents not just a political shift but a collective demand for social transformation,” Alam said, who is a supporter of AIMIM.

Residents Face Documentation Issues

Kalpana Mate, a resident of Mankhurd said, “Our entire family relocated to Mankhurd 15-20 years ago. To date, we do not have voter ids as some of our documents consists village addresses. Every time the Slum Rehabilitation officers visit for inspection, we request them to guide us to change our address, make new voter IDs, ration cards, etc. The local government offices, banks etc are also very negligent towards us because we are illiterate and poor. The last corporators had promised us to generate new government documents, but nothing happened.” “Seeing the safety, security issues, drug menace and local violence, I feel my children could shift back to the village,” Mate added.

Ground Realities Remain Dire

“I was born and raised in Govandi and have witnessed, first-hand, the consequences of municipal indifference to our neighbourhood. Several non-profits are working on civic issues here, but we feel the situation on the ground hasn’t changed much,” said Mausoof S, another resident.

AIMIM Faces Public Expectations

With eight corporators, the AIMIM will have a group leader, a party office and a member in a statutory committee. The citizens hope that with the given chance, the new corporators can improve the ground conditions in the M-East ward.

