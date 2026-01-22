Navi Mumbai Crime: Hotelier Booked For Assaulting 25-Year-Old Woman Over Missing Chicken In Online-Ordered Noodles

Navi Mumbai police book a hotelier for allegedly assaulting a woman over missing chicken in an online-ordered noodles dish | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 22: Khandeshwar police have registered a case against a hotelier after a 25-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted with a large ladle for questioning the absence of chicken in online-ordered noodles in Panvel. The woman sustained injuries to her nose in the attack, and further investigation is underway.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 18 when Nikita Mandal (25), a resident of Harigram Kewale in Panvel taluka, had ordered chicken noodles through a food delivery app.

After receiving the order, she found that the noodles did not contain any chicken pieces and went to the hotel, ‘Enjoy Snacks and Chinese’, at Vichumbe to raise a complaint.

Altercation at hotel

When Nikita questioned the hotel operator, Lalita Rajendra Prasad, about the issue, the latter allegedly abused and threatened her. The argument escalated, following which Lalita allegedly struck Nikita on the nose with a large ladle used for preparing Chinese dishes, causing injuries.

Police action

After receiving medical treatment, Mandal approached Khandeshwar police station and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement, police registered a case against Lalita Rajendra Prasad under Sections 118(1) (causing injury with a weapon), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We have registered a case and further investigations are on,” said an officer from Khandeshwar police station.

