Navi Mumbai: COVID-19 active cases under 20 in NMMC jurisdiction

After almost two years of outbreak of Covid, the number of active cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come down to under 20.

On April 10, the civic body recorded only one new while 20 patients were discharged. At present, the number of active cases left in the city stands at 19.

There are only two people getting treatment at hospitals while the remaining 17 people are in home isolation.

Many urban health posts (UHP) are having zero active cases. The daily new cases of Covid have dropped to a single digit.

Since the civic body achieved 100 percent vaccination, the Thane district administration allowed NMMC to lift restrictions. “The first dose of the vaccine has been given to 100 percent of eligible people and the number of people taking the second dose has reached 98 percent,” said a senior civic official.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:30 AM IST