India reports 861 news COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 861 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 11,058 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

According to the ministry, 6 patients lost their lives due to the infection in the country during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,21,691.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:20 AM IST