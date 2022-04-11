e-Paper Get App
India reports 861 news COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 11,058 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Photo Credit: AFP
India reported 861 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

According to the ministry, 6 patients lost their lives due to the infection in the country during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,21,691.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:20 AM IST