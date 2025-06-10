 Navi Mumbai Civic Gym Turns Party Spot: Liquor-Fueled Bash In Closed NMMC Facility Sparks Probe
The incident took place on Sunday night at the Sector 5 gymnasium, which has been non-operational for several years. Though the facility was previously managed by a private organization, its contract expired six months ago.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
A video of a liquor party allegedly held inside a closed Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) gymnasium in Sanpada has sparked outrage among residents.The incident has prompted civic administration to launch an official inquiry and consider disciplinary action against negligent officials.

The incident took place on Sunday night at the Sector 5 gymnasium, which has been non-operational for several years. Though the facility was previously managed by a private organization, its contract expired six months ago. Despite instructions to reclaim the property, the handover was delayed — a lapse now under scrutiny.

Videos showing individuals consuming alcohol both inside the building and on the surrounding grounds went viral on social media, pushing the administration to act swiftly. Assistant Commissioner Sagar More confirmed that steps have now been taken to take formal possession of the premises.

Deputy Commissioner Bhagwat Doifode stated, “The contract had expired six months ago, and instructions to take over the gym were already given. This incident is a result of serious oversight. An internal inquiry has been initiated, and action will be taken against any official found to have failed in their duties.”

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde had earlier instructed that the gym be reopened for public use, as local residents have long demanded.

