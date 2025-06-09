Navi Mumbai News: Whistleblowers At Risk As Sajag Nagrik Manch Flags Identity Leaks By NMMC And CIDCO Officials

Police step in after Sajag Nagrik Manch flags whistleblower identity leak by civic officials in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In response to a serious complaint by Sajag Nagrik Manch, the Navi Mumbai Police Department has written to officials of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and CIDCO, asking the authorities from disclosing the identity of whistleblowers who report corruption and irregularities within the system.

In a letter addressed to the Manch on May 20, police informed about discussing the matter with the authorities.

The police action comes after the Manch alleged that sensitive details of complainants—including names, photographs, and submitted documents—were being shared by officials with local contractors and public representatives. This practice, the Manch claimed, has led to complainants receiving veiled threats, with some being directly warned to stop raising objections against civic works.

Terming this as a violation of the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers Act, the police made it clear that any future breach of this law would invite legal consequences.

"The communication with the heads explicitly states that complainants’ identities must be kept confidential and not disclosed to contractors, political representatives, or any unauthorized persons," said a member of the group.

The police also informed that if any harm—whether to life, property, or livelihood—befalls a complainant as a result of such disclosures, the concerned officials and staff will be held accountable and face legal action.

"This rare and firm warning by the police is a significant step to ensure that citizens who expose corruption are given the protection guaranteed under law," said the member

The action follows reports that whistleblowers were being threatened after filing complaints related to misuse of public funds, substandard civic works, and corruption in departments such as roads, drainage, water supply, and health services.

Members alleged that, instead of addressing these complaints appropriately, the administration has allegedly leaked sensitive information—including photographs and statements submitted by complainants—to contractors and local political figures.

Expressing her concern, Manch member Trishila Kamble stated that such threats and intimidations forced the forum to escalate the matter to authorities like the police.

The police have assured that such incidents will not be tolerated and strict surveillance of adherence to whistleblower protection guidelines will continue.