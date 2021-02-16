Navi Mumbai: CIDCO transfers 919 sqm land to MVRC for Airoli-Kalwa rail link

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has approved the transfer of 919 sqm land in Digha village in Navi Mumbai to Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) for the proposed Airoli-Kalwa Elevated corridor. The decision was taken following the request by MRVC for transfer and possession of the given land from CIDCO in the year 2018.

Two pieces of land—566sqm and 353sqm—in Digha village have been transferred by the CIDCO.

The Rs 476 crore worth Airoli-Kalwa Double Elevate rail link was sanctioned in 2016 and the MVRC is handling the project. The project will ease pressure from Thane railway station as trains from Navi Mumbai will directly land at Kalwa station towards Kalyan.