Navi Mumbai: CIDCO transfers 919 sqm land to MVRC for Airoli-Kalwa rail link

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has approved the transfer of 919 sqm land in Digha village in Navi Mumbai to Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) for the proposed Airoli-Kalwa Elevated corridor. The decision was taken following the request by MRVC for transfer and possession of the given land from CIDCO in the year 2018.
Two pieces of land—566sqm and 353sqm—in Digha village have been transferred by the CIDCO.
The Rs 476 crore worth Airoli-Kalwa Double Elevate rail link was sanctioned in 2016 and the MVRC is handling the project. The project will ease pressure from Thane railway station as trains from Navi Mumbai will directly land at Kalwa station towards Kalyan.
Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, “The decision regarding allotment of land for this project has been taken for the public interest. The development of this project will reduce the pressure on Thane railway station and travelers from Kalyan will be able to travel conveniently to Navi Mumbai.”
“The Planning Department has confirmed that no layout has been prepared in the subjected land and it is non-nodal area. The major part of the said land falls in the Regional Park Zone (RPZ) and minor part falls in a residential zone,” stated a press note from the public relations office of CIDCO.
Normally, as per Navi Mumbai Disposal of Lands (Amendment) Regulations, CIDCO shall dispose of lands or plots by inviting tenders or through public auction. However, the Central Government/ State Government and their Undertakings, local bodies, any government autonomous body are exceptions to that and land will be disposed to them by considering individual applications at a specified rate of lease premium. The MVRC is a public undertaking under the Ministry of Railway.
The allotment will be executed on a leasehold basis for the tenure of 90 years. The lease premium payable for the land is Rs. 22,500 per sqm. The total cost of the land will be Rs. 2,06,77,500 along with other charges and annual lease rent.
As per the provisions of Navi Mumbai Disposal of Lands (Amendment) Regulations, 2008, the land will be used only for the purpose of Airoli-Kalwa Double Elevate rail and for no other purposes.