Navi Mumbai: NMMC budget 2021 to be presented on February 18, no rise in tax expected

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) budget for the financial year 2021-22 will be presented on Thursday and there will be no rise in the property tax. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar confirmed that the budget will be presented on February 18.
Bangar while talking to FPJ, confirmed that there will be no rise in taxes. “The budget has to be presented before February 20 and we have planned to present it on Thursday,” he added.
The property tax collection during 2020-21 affected severely due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Despite a drop in the collection in property tax, the civic body has decided to not make a rise in any kinds of taxes.
Last year, the NMMC administration had presented a Rs 1.09 crore surplus budget. The budget had stressed civic works, waste management, e-governance, health, and education. The civic body had also proposed to collect Rs 630 crores from property tax. However, it could not achieve the target due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Due to COVID-19, many of the projects could not be executed which are likely to get space in the budget for the financial year 2021-22.
In the 2021-22 budget, the civic administration is likely to spend a major chunk on health infrastructures. During the COVID-19, the civic administration faced an acute shortage of manpower especially para-medical staffs. A new medical college may also get space in the budget as the civic body is mulling to start a medical college at its Vashi hospital.