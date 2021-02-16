Navi Mumbai: NMMC budget 2021 to be presented on February 18, no rise in tax expected

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) budget for the financial year 2021-22 will be presented on Thursday and there will be no rise in the property tax. The civic chief Abhijit Bangar confirmed that the budget will be presented on February 18.

Bangar while talking to FPJ, confirmed that there will be no rise in taxes. “The budget has to be presented before February 20 and we have planned to present it on Thursday,” he added.

The property tax collection during 2020-21 affected severely due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Despite a drop in the collection in property tax, the civic body has decided to not make a rise in any kinds of taxes.