Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects Rs 1.1 cr as fine for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) collected over Rs 1.1 crore as fine from citizens for not complying with safety rules like wearing masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and spitting in public places since the outbreak of the pandemic. The civic body took these actions after easing in lockdown under the Mission Begin Again.
The civic body had formed special teams at the ward level to take action against people who do not comply with the much-needed safety rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A total of Rs 1,01,75,200 has been recovered so far from such actions.
While NMMC fined 23,188 people for not following the COVID-19 norms. Out of which 11,046 people were fined for not wearing masks while 1125 for not maintaining social distance (mostly at shops) and 11017 for not maintaining social distancing at other places.
Civic administration imposes Rs 1,000 for spitting in public places, Rs 500 for not wearing masks, Rs 200 for not maintaining social distancing and Rs 2,000 fine for shops if social distancing norm is violated at the shop premises.
Under Mission Begin Again, a number of activities started in phases with certain restrictions and guidelines. In order to prevent the spread of corona, regular use of masks, constant hand washing, and maintaining a safe distance is essential to adhere to. However, there were complaints that people are assembling outside food shops without social distancing and not wearing masks.
According to an official, most of the violations were found at agriculture produce market committee and the maximum fines were collected from there. As the footfall in the wholesale market complex is over 50,000, the civic body does not want a strict action, however, it ensures that people follow the rules.