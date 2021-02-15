Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects Rs 1.1 cr as fine for flouting COVID-19 norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) collected over Rs 1.1 crore as fine from citizens for not complying with safety rules like wearing masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and spitting in public places since the outbreak of the pandemic. The civic body took these actions after easing in lockdown under the Mission Begin Again.

The civic body had formed special teams at the ward level to take action against people who do not comply with the much-needed safety rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A total of Rs 1,01,75,200 has been recovered so far from such actions.

While NMMC fined 23,188 people for not following the COVID-19 norms. Out of which 11,046 people were fined for not wearing masks while 1125 for not maintaining social distance (mostly at shops) and 11017 for not maintaining social distancing at other places.