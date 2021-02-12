Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Majority of active cases left under NMMC are serious in nature

Majority of the active cases left under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are being treating in ICUs, ventilators and oxygen beds. The civic body warned that the number of COVID-19 active cases are declining but the risk of infection is still prevalent.

Around 75 percent of the active cases under the NMMC are being treated in ICUs, ventilators and oxygen beds. The number of active cases being treated in the general ward is very less.

A senior official from NMMC informed that around 150 COVID-19 patients are being treated in ICU, while 310 patients are in oxygen beds. Meanwhile, the critical patients being treated in ventilators are 50. As of January 11, the number of active cases is 837.

“Majority of active cases are being treated in ICUs and oxygen beds,” said an official, requested anonymity.