Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Majority of active cases left under NMMC are serious in nature

Majority of the active cases left under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are being treating in ICUs, ventilators and oxygen beds. The civic body warned that the number of COVID-19 active cases are declining but the risk of infection is still prevalent.
Around 75 percent of the active cases under the NMMC are being treated in ICUs, ventilators and oxygen beds. The number of active cases being treated in the general ward is very less.
A senior official from NMMC informed that around 150 COVID-19 patients are being treated in ICU, while 310 patients are in oxygen beds. Meanwhile, the critical patients being treated in ventilators are 50. As of January 11, the number of active cases is 837.
“Majority of active cases are being treated in ICUs and oxygen beds,” said an official, requested anonymity.
Under the Mission Begin Again, almost all activities have been allowed. However, the civic authority has asked people to take all the necessary of precaution to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Since people are stepping out of their homes more frequently, there is a need to take extra precaution now as the COVID-19 pandemic is not over,” said the official.
Meanwhile, in January, there were seven days without a death due to COVID-19 being reported under NMMC jurisdiction. Even the number of active patients in the city has come down to around seven months' low and the doubling rate has reached 2 years.
More than 16000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city.