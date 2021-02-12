Coronavirus in Mumbai: BEST reports zero COVID-19 death in two months

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has reported zero COVID-19 deaths of its employees in the past two months.

The last COVID-19 death from the organisation was reported on the first week of December, following which not a single frontline worker have succumbed to the disease. Between April and February, the medical team of the BEST has confirmed 60 COVID-19 death cases.

"The fatality rate and positivity rate has fallen drastically in the past three months, still we are not being complacent and carrying out testing of our employees," Dr. Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) BEST told FPJ.