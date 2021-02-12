Coronavirus in Mumbai: BEST reports zero COVID-19 death in two months

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has reported zero COVID-19 deaths of its employees in the past two months.
The last COVID-19 death from the organisation was reported on the first week of December, following which not a single frontline worker have succumbed to the disease. Between April and February, the medical team of the BEST has confirmed 60 COVID-19 death cases.
"The fatality rate and positivity rate has fallen drastically in the past three months, still we are not being complacent and carrying out testing of our employees," Dr. Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) BEST told FPJ.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate of BEST has also fallen below one percent as there are only 14 active cases in the organisation.
Earlier, at a time when COVID was at its peak the undertaking recorded 100-150 active cases regularly. Since the past two months, the BEST is also conducting rapid antigen tests amongst its employees. Nearly, 11,800 have been tested so far, of which only 60 employees have been found positive.
Till date, the BEST has reported 2,919 cases of which 2,803 patients have already recovered.