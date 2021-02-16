Navi Mumbai: Civic body seeks objections and suggestions on draft voter lists ahead of NMMC election

The draft voter lists of citizens who reside under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction was published on Tuesday and they can check at the civic headquarters or at www.nmmc.gov.in. Citizens can submit their objections and suggestions till February 23.
The election of NMMC is likely to take place in the first week of May.
The voter list has been prepared by the state Election Commissioner of India for the constituencies that came into existence on January 15, 2021, and would be valid for this election.
The format to submit an objection or suggestion can be downloaded from www.nmmconline.gov.in. The civic body has appealed to citizens to submit their objections or suggestions in the right format.
As per the instructions of the State Election Commission, Maharashtra, three kinds of objections and suggestions will be accepted on the draft voter list by ward offices which include, 'Typing mistakes', 'voters name included in other wards by mistake' and 'voters’ names omitted by mistake.'
The election of NMMC was scheduled to take place in April 2020. However, it was put on hold following the outbreak of COVID 19.
After completing the hearing on objections and suggestions, the final list of polling booths with the voter lists will be published on March 12.