Navi Mumbai: Civic body seeks objections and suggestions on draft voter lists ahead of NMMC election

The draft voter lists of citizens who reside under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction was published on Tuesday and they can check at the civic headquarters or at www.nmmc.gov.in. Citizens can submit their objections and suggestions till February 23.

The election of NMMC is likely to take place in the first week of May.

The voter list has been prepared by the state Election Commissioner of India for the constituencies that came into existence on January 15, 2021, and would be valid for this election.

The format to submit an objection or suggestion can be downloaded from www.nmmconline.gov.in. The civic body has appealed to citizens to submit their objections or suggestions in the right format.