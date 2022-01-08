Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to prepare draft development plan of Khopta New Town in Uran and Panvel

The Government of Maharashtra has appointed CIDCO as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the Khopta New Town Notified Area (KNTNA) comprising of 32 villages in Panvel and Uran talukas. Accordingly, CIDCO has published a notice with the intention of preparing the draft development plan for the development of New Khopta Town with high-class infrastructure.

A senior CIDCO official said the primary objective of the development plan is to develop world-class infrastructure and to create development opportunities for various sectors. The development plan of the 6 villages is already approved and the development plan of the remaining 26 villages should comply with the Unified Development Control Promotion Regulations (UDPCR). Therefore, while preparing the development plan of 26 villages the development plan of 6 villages also needs to be revised and suitable changes will be made.

The Khopta New Town notified area lies between Navi Mumbai and CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). After the planned development of the area with the world-class infrastructure, it will rise to a well-planned city. This will create development opportunities in various sectors. The state government appointed CIDCO as SPA for two different projects such as Khopta New Town notified area and Navi Mumbai Airport Influenced Area (NAINA).

To draft the development plan, CIDCO has requested the Gram Panchayats to provide complete and up-to-date information on the villages. It will help in drafting a development plan. The development plan will also consider the expansion of the villages in the Khopta New Town notified area.

The Development Plan (DP) and the Development Control Regulations (DCR) will be prepared in the stipulated time frame as per the guidelines in the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 and suggestions and objections will be invited from the public at various stages. After due consultation over the received suggestions and objections, the development plan will then be submitted to the Government of Maharashtra for its approval.

Only after the approval of the government of Maharashtra, CIDCO will formulate policies for the implementation of infrastructure facilities in the Khopta area.

