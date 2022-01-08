Mumbai: Around 96 percent of COVID-19 patients on oxygen support are unvaccinated, says BMC chief Iqbal Chahal

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal recently stated that a majority of COVID-19 patients who require oxygen support in Mumbai are unvaccinated.

Citing data till Thursday, January 6, Chahal said that out of nearly 1,900 Covid patients who require oxygen, around 96% are unvaccinated.

Chahal on Friday said that there is no immediate need for imposing a lockdown or additional restrictions in Mumbai.

“In the new wave, two new criteria are occupancy of hospital beds and oxygen requirement,” Chahal said. Of over 20,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday, only 1,180 were hospitalised and 110 were on oxygen support, he said, adding that as many as 5,900 out of 35,000 hospital beds are occupied.

“At least 83 per cent beds are currently vacant and oxygen requirement is not even 10 per cent. During the second wave, we used 235 MT oxygen (per day). Considering these factors, there is no need for lockdown in the current situation,” Chahal said. He conceded that since December 21 last year the positivity rate has gone up significantly. But in the last 16 days, the city recorded only 17 deaths. Active cases have crossed one lakh, but the death rate is only one per day, he said. “We are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Meanhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 40,925 new coronavirus cases, 4,660 more than the previous day and a new high. The state also reported 20 new deaths, the health department said.

Half the new cases were reported in Mumbai. But no new cases of Omicron variant were recorded during the day.

The infection tally jumped to 68,34,222 and death toll rose to 1,41,614.

Of 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths reported in the state, state capital Mumbai accounted for 20,927 cases and six fatalities.

