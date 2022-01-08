COVID-19: Mumbai's Dharavi records highest single-day rise since beginning of pandemic

Asia’s biggest slum, Dharavi, reported 150 cases on Friday, its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

Prior to this, the highest single-day surge i.e. 99 cases, was recorded in April 2021. On Friday, Dharavi had 588 active cases, of whom 147 were hospitalised.

According to a report from The Indian Express, officials are facing difficulties in convincing contacts to quarantine as 85% of the cases reported are asymptomatic or mild.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 40,925 new coronavirus cases, 4,660 more than the previous day and a new high.

The state also reported 20 new deaths, the health department said.

Half the new cases were reported in Mumbai.

But no new cases of Omicron variant were recorded during the day.

The infection tally jumped to 68,34,222 and death toll rose to 1,41,614.

Of 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths reported in the state, state capital Mumbai accounted for 20,927 cases and six fatalities.

