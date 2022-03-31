Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to launch mega schemes for all purpose plots and shops on Gudi Padwa

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will launch a mega scheme to offer plots and commercial shops on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa on April 2, 2022. Under the scheme, tenements of various housing schemes for MIG and HIG, commercial shops, as well as plots for residential, commercial, and social purposes, will be made available for sale in the various nodes of Navi Mumbai through e- auction and e-tender processes.

The planning agency will make available plots and shops in Kharghar, Ghansoli, Kalamboli, Taloja and Dronagiri nodes in Navi Mumbai. “Commercial shops are available at prime locations in Navi Mumbai to provide a golden opportunity for business people to start as well as grow their businesses,” said an official from CIDCO.

Similarly, large residential and commercial plots will allow the developers to build their projects and common citizens can build their own homes on small residential plots. The sale of various plots and shops will be carried out through easy and transparent e- tendering and e-auction processes. The website https://cidco.maharashtra.gov.in has been made available for this purpose.

Eknath Shinde, Urban Development Minister said, “Under the guidance of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Chief Minister, CIDCO has provided equal opportunities through these various schemes, for citizens from all walks of life.” He added that this will give impetus to the gradually improving economy after the pandemic.

Meanwhile Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO said, “Apart from commercial shops and plots for housing for residential and commercial purpose, CIDCO has make available plots for social purpose like hospital, old age home, art and cultural centre, special school, veterinary clinics, orphanage, student hostel.”

