Navi Mumbai: NCP calls off protest after CIDCO assures to improve water supply

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) called off their agitation against CIDCO after the planning agency assured to improve water supply in Phase one and two in Taloja. The party had threatened to stage a protest at the CIDCO office. However, CIDCO informed the party that they are working to improve the water supply in the area.

Even though the summer is knocking at the door, water shortage is being reported from several parts of Navi Mumbai.

Kasam Mulani, district vice president of NCP said that they are withdrawing the plan of agitation as CIDCO assured to improve the water supply in coordination with the NMMC, MIDC and MJP. Last week, CIDCO held a meeting with the above-mentioned three agencies and asked to solve the water crisis by providing water as per the agreement. At present, Taloja requires around 8 to 10 MLD water per day but it is receiving only 6 MLD from MIDC. CIDCO has asked MIDC to increase water supply.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:02 PM IST