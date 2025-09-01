NCB Attaches Properties Worth ₹2.36 Crore Of Ganja Smuggling Kingpin In Maharashtra

Narcotics Control Bureau |

Mumbai: The office of Competent Authority and Administrator under the SAFEMA & NDPS Act has confirmed the orders of attachment issued by NCB Mumbai concerning the movable & immovable properties worth Rs 2.36 Crores of a kingpin who was found involved in smuggling of Ganja.

The seized movable properties include three bank accounts & one Mahindra Thar and immovable properties include a piece of land at Uruli Kanchan, Taluka Haveli, Pune, Maharashtra.

The matter pertains to seizure of 111 Kgs of Ganja at Pathardi Road, Ahilyanagar by Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai leading to arrest of five individuals. The drug was found sourced from Andhra-Odisha Border area (AOB) and was destined to Pune, Maharashtra. In course of investigation, the kingpin & mastermind, operating this interstate drug syndicate from Pune had been arrested.

This case exemplifies NCB’s commitment to effectively identifying drug trafficking networks and disrupting their ecosystem by freezing assets acquired through money generated out of drug trafficking.

To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number-1933. The identity of the caller is kept confidential.