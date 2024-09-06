Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Cut Down Metro Fares By 33% On Belapur-Uran Route; Check New Rates Inside | File

To get more commuters to use Metro services operational from Belapur to Uran belt, City and Industrial Development Corporation. (CIDCO) has decided to reduce the fares drastically. The minimum ticket fare will now be Rs. 10, while the maximum fare will be Rs. 30. From September 7 onwards, travelling via Metro will be more feasible as the planning authority has decided to reduce the fares upto 33%.

As per the revised fares, the tickets will cost to Rs. 10 for the first stretch of 0 to 2 km and 2 to 4 km, Rs. 20 for 4 to 6 km and 6 to 8 km, and Rs. 30 for 8 to 10 km and beyond. Previously, the metro fare from Belapur Terminal to Pendhar was Rs. 40, which has now been reduced to Rs. 30.

“The idea behind reducing the fares is to get more people acquainted to the service which is easily accessible from Belapur railway station and ends at Pendhar. This revised fare structure will benefit both short and long-distance commuters. It is therefore appealed from the residents to take maximum benefit of the service,” said the Managing Director (CIDCO) Vijay Singhal.

The Navi Mumbai Metro Corridor number 1 developed for enhanced connectivity to Taloja and residential complexes at Kharghar began its operation from November 17. Since its inauguration officials informed that almost 36 lakhs have used the service. “This is one of the most convenient mode of transport to the interiors of Taloja and Kharghar. The 33 percent fare reduction is being done to attract more people to opt for the service. We are having maximum residential projects in Taloja area and hence it is our responsibility to provide commuting services too for those who purchase the flat,” said an official from CIDCO.