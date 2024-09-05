Navi Mumbai: Taloja Police Arrests Man Who Brutally Assaulted School Bus Driver In Road Rage Incident

Navi Mumbai: Taloja Police Arrest Man Who Brutally Assaulted School Bus Driver In Road Rage Incident | Representational Image

Five days after a school driver was assaulted by a Wagon R car driver, Taloja police has finally nabbed him from Taloja. The accused identified as Ram Lakhmaji Shelar (36), a resident of Taloja had brutally assaulted a School bus driver on Saturday afternoon in a road rage.

On Saturday afternoon, as per the routine, the school bus was transporting school students and had reached sector 17 of Khanda Colony when a White color wagon R car brushed the with the bus after it suddenly changed the lane. According to the police, the car had suddenly turned to the right from left without any indication as a result the front portion of the bus brushed with the car’s rear side. During a verbal fight, the bus driver asked car driver Shelar to go to police station and left the place to avoid traffic jam. But, the car driver kept following the bus.

Then, the car overtook the bus and made the bus halt. Shelar then pulled the bus driver out of the bus and started assaulting with a bamboo stick. The assault happened in presence of 18 school students present inside the bus.

The entire incident was captured on video by bystanders as well as was recorded on a nearby CCTV. The bus driver Sudhir Bhagoji More (52), received seven stitches on his head. He suffered extensive head and leg injuries and had to be admitted at MGM hospital. “The police showed us the accused after five days of the incident for identification and then asked us to leave. They did not give us any details about him. The FIR too was lodged because the videos became viral,” the brother of the victim said.

“With the help of the registration number of the car, the accused was arrested,” senior police inspector Ajay Kamble from Kamothe police station said. Case was registered under section 115, 118 (1), 351(2) and 352.