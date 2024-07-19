Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Conducts Successful Lottery For 3,322 Affordable Homes In Taloja And Dronagiri Nodes |

Navi Mumbai: A computerized lottery of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO)’s Mass Housing Scheme January - 2024 has been conducted successfully on Friday at CIDCO Auditorium, CIDCO Bhavan. CIDCO launched this Mass Housing Scheme on 26 January, 2024 and made 3,322 affordable tenements available for sale at Taloja and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai.

To monitor the process of computerized lottery draw Moiz Hussain, OSC (Oversite Committee) Member was present as supervisor along with the three representatives from the applicants as referees.

”Under this scheme 3,322 tenements were made available for Economically Backward Class (EWS) and General Category in the rapidly developing Taloja and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai by CIDCO. Taloja node is well-connected with CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Metro. Being an adjacent node to JNPT, lot of commercial opportunities are increasing in Dronagiri area. Dronagiri node has got connectivity through Nerul-Uran Rail Corridor, besides, is also in the close proximity of Navi Mumbai International Airport,” Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, said.

The software used by CIDCO for computerized lottery draw for housing scheme is completely free from human intervention. Also, the software has been inspected by the computer department of IIT Mumbai. In the draw process conducted by this software, selected representatives from among the applicants are involved as referees.

Also, during the draw, the list of eligible applicants and tenements is mixed randomly. Through this process which is highly transparent and fair, equal opportunity is ensured to all the applicants.

The list of successful applicants of the Mass Housing Scheme January - 2024 lottery has been published on CIDCO's website lottery.cidcoindia.com. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amount of unsuccessful applicants will be refunded within a stipulated time period.