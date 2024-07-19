Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Resume E-Auction For Shops At Ulwe's Bamandongri Housing Project On July 22

CIDCO Bhavan | File

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will resume e-auction for shops at Bamandongri Housing Project, Ulwe on July 22, 2024. The process will restart from the point where it was stopped and the result of the scheme will be announced on July 23, 2024.

Previously, the e-auction process for these shops was scheduled on May 22, 2024, but due to some technical reason it could not be completed. The potential buyers/bidders who have already registered for this scheme can participate in this e-auction process.

CIDCO had launched the scheme for the sale of 243 shops at its Bamandongri Housing Project on March 14, 2024. Under the scheme, 243 shops at the complex, located in the rapidly developing Ulwe node, were made available for sale.

Closed bids were submitted by bidders for the scheme till May 21, 2024. Also, the e-auction for the scheme was scheduled from 10 am to 6 pm on May 22, 2024, but due to some technical reason, the process could not be completed.

Therefore, the e-auction process will resume on July 22, 2024, between 10 am and 6 pm on the website https://eauction.cidcoindia.com for already registered potential buyers/bidders.