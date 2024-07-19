 Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Resume E-Auction For Shops At Ulwe's Bamandongri Housing Project On July 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: CIDCO To Resume E-Auction For Shops At Ulwe's Bamandongri Housing Project On July 22

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Resume E-Auction For Shops At Ulwe's Bamandongri Housing Project On July 22

Previously, the e-auction process for these shops was scheduled on May 22, 2024, but due to some technical reason it could not be completed. The potential buyers/bidders who have already registered for this scheme can participate in this e-auction process.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
CIDCO Bhavan | File

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will resume e-auction for shops at Bamandongri Housing Project, Ulwe on July 22, 2024. The process will restart from the point where it was stopped and the result of the scheme will be announced on July 23, 2024.

Previously, the e-auction process for these shops was scheduled on May 22, 2024, but due to some technical reason it could not be completed. The potential buyers/bidders who have already registered for this scheme can participate in this e-auction process.

CIDCO had launched the scheme for the sale of 243 shops at its Bamandongri Housing Project on March 14, 2024. Under the scheme, 243 shops at the complex, located in the rapidly developing Ulwe node, were made available for sale.

Closed bids were submitted by bidders for the scheme till May 21, 2024. Also, the e-auction for the scheme was scheduled from 10 am to 6 pm on May 22, 2024, but due to some technical reason, the process could not be completed.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Launches Sale Of 48 Plots And 218 Shops; Online Registration Open For Residential...
article-image

Therefore, the e-auction process will resume on July 22, 2024, between 10 am and 6 pm on the website https://eauction.cidcoindia.com for already registered potential buyers/bidders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fear Of Fate Similar To Mansukh Hiren Murder Deters Victims From Complaining About...

Fear Of Fate Similar To Mansukh Hiren Murder Deters Victims From Complaining About...

Mumbai: PNB Scam Gitanjali Group Ex-Staffer Gets Interim Bail; CBI Seeks Custody

Mumbai: PNB Scam Gitanjali Group Ex-Staffer Gets Interim Bail; CBI Seeks Custody

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man Held For Stealing Silver Crown After Bowing Before Deity At Vitthal Temple...

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man Held For Stealing Silver Crown After Bowing Before Deity At Vitthal Temple...

Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Minor With Lure Of Drive With Pet In Borivali

Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Minor With Lure Of Drive With Pet In Borivali

Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: Ego Media Boss Blames Collapse On ‘Act Of God’

Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: Ego Media Boss Blames Collapse On ‘Act Of God’