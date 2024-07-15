Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Launches Sale Of 48 Plots And 218 Shops; Online Registration Open For Residential And Commercial Use

CIDCO Bhavan, Navi Mumbai | File

​Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has launched a grand scheme of sale of 48 plots in various nodes of Navi Mumbai for residential, bungalow, residential-cum-commercial, commercial, service industry, and star hotel use, along with 218 shops in various CIDCO housing complexes.

Online registration for the scheme of sale of plots has started on July 6, 2024, while online registration for the scheme of sale of shops will begin on July 16, 2024.

“Besides fulfilling the dream of the common citizens to own the house, CIDCO also consistently implements various schemes for the sale of plots, shops and commercial premises to boost the realty sector and commercial activities in the city. While these schemes are proving helpful for strengthening the economy of Navi Mumbai, they give a golden opportunity to common citizens to build their dream house (bungalow) in the satellite city. Developers, businessmen, small and medium entrepreneurs have also got an opportunity to expand their businesses," CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Vijay Singhal said.

CIDCO consistently implements schemes for the sale of residential and commercial plots, shops, and commercial premises. The schemes introduced so far have received excellent responses from citizens, businessmen and developers.

This time, CIDCO has made 48 plots available for sale in the nodes of Ghansoli, Nerul, CBD Belapur, Kharghar, Koparkhairane, Kalamboli, Panvel (E), and Panvel (W) through e-tender cum e-auction processes for residential, bungalow, residential and commercial, commercial, service industry, and star hotel use.

The online registration can be done on

https://eauction.cidcoindia.com till July 23, 2024. The result of the scheme will be announced on July 25, 2024.

Similarly, 218 shops from CIDCO's various housing complexes at Taloja, Kalamboli, Ghansoli, Kharghar, Dronagiri nodes along with Swapnapoorti housing complex, have been made available for sale through e-tender cum e-auction. Online registration for the scheme will start on July 16, 2024 and the results will be announced on August 20, 2024.

The plots and shops made available under these schemes are strategically located in rapidly developing nodes of Navi Mumbai. The plots are well-equipped with infrastructure facilities and have excellent connectivity through highways, metro, and railways. These plots are also in the close proximity to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport and JNPA.

Through the shops in CIDCO’s various housing complexes along with shops in Swapnapoorti housing complex, small and medium entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to grow their businesses in Navi Mumbai. CIDCO has appealed to the citizens to take advantage of these schemes on a large scale.