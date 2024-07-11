 Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Floats Tenders For Long-Awaited Maharashtra Bhavan In Vashi
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Floats Tenders For Long-Awaited Maharashtra Bhavan In Vashi

MLA Manda Mhatre, who has consistently advocated for the project, called it a moment of pride for Navi Mumbai residents.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
CIDCO Bhavan, Navi Mumbai | File

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated tender bids for the long-awaited Maharashtra Bhavan, to be constructed on plots 12 and 13 at sector 30A in Vashi. This multi-crore project, in the pipeline since 2014, saw discussions in 2023 to involve consultants for its design and architecture.

MLA Manda Mhatre, who has consistently advocated for the project, called it a moment of pride for Navi Mumbai residents. She said, “The project, a long-pending demand of Navi Mumbaikars, is now closer to execution. This house will promote the rich culture and heritage of the state, featuring facilities like an e-library and playing a crucial role in fostering Marathi culture among the youth.”

The 8,000 sq mt plot will house a multi-storied building with amenities such as a large reception hall, guest rooms, seminar and conference areas, restaurants serving Maharashtrian cuisine, and office spaces.

“Under the chief minister’s direction and the CIDCO vice chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal’s guidance, the tender documents will be uploaded online on July 15. The project, estimated to cost Rs1.21 crore, should be completed within 24 months,” said a CIDCO official.

