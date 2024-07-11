Navi Mumbai's Ghilman Saalim Ansari Tops CA Finals With 79.50%, Secures AIR 3

Ghilman Saalim Ansari | File

Ghilman Saalim Ansari, a young talent from Navi Mumbai, has achieved an impressive result by topping the CA finals with AIR 3 and a score of 477 out of 600 marks, resulting in 79.50%.

22-year-old Ansari from Vashi shared his journey, revealing that he had aimed to secure a rank in the top 50. His reaction to the results was one of disbelief. "I always wanted to get a rank but never thought I would be getting AIR 3. My mom was on cloud 9 after hearing the results."

Ansari comes from a modest family background. His father holds the position of Company Secretary in a private company, while his mother takes care of their home.

Ansari's preparation strategy involved creating a study schedule and sticking to it, with minimal breaks. "I would use social media during my breaks and I believe that my success is a result of his dedication and the support of his family."

When asked about his future plans, Ansari expressed his desire to gain work experience in the Finance sector and then pursue further studies.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday released the results for the CA Intermediate and Final examinations. The exams for CA Inter group I were held on May 3, 5, and 9, while group II exams took place on May 11, 15, and 17. Similarly, CA Final group I exams were conducted on May 2, 4, and 8, with group II exams scheduled for May 10, 14, and 16.

For CA Final exams, 74,887 candidates appeared in group I, with 20,479 passing and a pass percentage of 27.35%. In group II, 58,891 candidates appeared, out of which 21,408 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 36.35%. Combined across both groups, 35,819 candidates appeared, with 7,122 passing, leading to an overall pass percentage of 19.88%. Shivam Mishra of New Delhi leads the Final Examination All India Rank 1 with a score of 83.33%. Varsha Arora from Delhi won the second slot in the AIR 2 with an 80.00% score. In contrast, two candidates shared AIR 3 Ghilman Saal Ansari from Navi Mumbai received a score of 79.50%, while Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral from Mumbai had a score of 79.50%.