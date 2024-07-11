From No Rank To Top Three: Mumbai Girl Kiran Manral Tops CA Finals 2024

Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral | File

Meet Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral, a 22-year-old from Mumbai who has just achieved an impressive result in the CA finals exam 2024. Despite not securing a rank in her intermediate exams, Kiran's final result came as a shocker to her. She has secured the third position in the CA finals exam, with a score of 477 out of 600 marks, equivalent to 79.50%.

"I was completely overwhelmed when I got the news," Kiran said. "I had aimed to get a good rank, but never thought I would come in third! My mom and my sister were crying tears of joy," she added.

Kiran's family has been her main support throughout her journey. Her mother, a single parent, has been working hard to take care of her two daughters. "My mom is my biggest inspiration," Kiran said. "She has always encouraged me to follow my dreams, even when things were difficult," she added.

Read Also Mumbai Student Hiresh Kashiramka Secures AIR 3 In CA Intermediate Exam 2024

Kiran's sister, who is also preparing for CA finals, has been her study buddy and confidante. "We would study together, take breaks together, and motivate each other to keep going," Kiran said.



Kiran's preparation strategy was simple yet effective. She completed her lectures before starting her self-study and managed her time well to balance her studies. "I would take breaks to talk to my friends and family, and use social media to stay motivated," she said.



When asked about her future plans, Kiran said, "I want to get into a good job in finance and make my family proud. I want to show my mom that all her hard work and sacrifices have been worth it."