Mumbai Student Hiresh Kashiramka Secures AIR 3 In CA Intermediate Exam 2024

Hiresh Kashiramka | File

Mumbai's 19-year-old Hiresh Kashiramka has achieved All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the CA Intermediate exams. He comes from a family of Chartered Accountants (CAs), with both his parents, Neetu and Naresh Kashiramka, in the profession.



"My dad always wanted to get a rank himself, and now that I have secured AIR 3, I feel like I have made his dream come true through me," he expressed.



Acknowledging his parent's support during his preparations, he said, "Parents were a great source of guidance, and they taught me as well."



Talking about choosing this career path, Kashiramka stated that he always had an inclination towards commerce. "My parents are CAs, that is not the reason why I want to pursue a career in this field. After the 10th grade, I decided that if I am pursuing commerce, then I must crack CA," he explained.

Kashiramka is a resident of Andheri and a second-year student at HR College. "College is flexible for CA students, so I studied around 12 hours a day. Some days, it got really hectic to balance college assignments and CA prep, but I somehow managed it all," he shared.



He further stated that he was confident that he would get a good score in the inter exam but did not expect to secure an AIR. Now, he is aiming to secure AIR 1 in the CA final exam.



"My papers went well, and I was expecting a good score, but I didn't expect the AIR. I was expecting a rank in the first 50. I am very, very happy. My parents were very happy too," Hiresh shared.



He has scored 519 out of 600 marks, which translates to 86.50%.