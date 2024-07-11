ICAI CA May Inter, Final Results 2024 OUT; Meet Toppers | icai.org

On July 11 at 11 am, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the CA Inter and Final May 2024 results. By logging onto their login account and providing their registration number and roll number, candidates can view the ICAI CA May 2024 results.

Pass Percentage

The CA Inter May 2024 pass rate shows that out of the 1,17,764 qualified candidates in group 1, 31,378 candidates passed group 2, 13,008 candidates passed group 1, and 11,041 students passed both groups out of 59,956. 204879 candidates out of 74,887 passed group 1, 21408 candidates out of 58,891 passed group 2, and 7,122 students out of 35,819 qualified for both groups, according to the CA Final pass percentage as of May 2024.

With 500 marks, New Delhi's Shivam Mishra topped the CA Final exam in May 2024, while Bhiwadi's Kushgra Roy topped the CA Inter exam in the same month with 538 marks.

ICAI has also published the list of CA Inter and Final May 2024 toppers. The detailed list of CA Inter toppers May 2024 and CA Final toppers May 2024 has been given below:

ICAI CA 2024: May Session

Group 1 took the ICAI CA Intermediate examinations on May 3, 5, and 9 of this year, and Group 2 took the exams on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024. Furthermore, May 2, 4, and 8 of 2024 were designated for the CA Final Group 1 tests, and May 10, 14, and 16 of the same year were set aside for the Group 2 exams. On May 14 and 16, this year, the International Taxation -Assessment Exam was held.