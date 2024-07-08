ICAI CA Intermediate, Foundation Exam Form For September OUT, Check Here! | icai.org

The exam form for the September 2024 session of the CA Intermediate exam has been made available by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI). On the official ICAI website, icai.org, qualified candidates can complete the ICAI CA September 2024 exam form. July 20 is the deadline for applications without a late fee.

How to apply?

-Go to eservices.icai.org, the official website.

-Enter your username and password to log in.

-Complete the application and make an online payment.

-Upload files, a picture, and a signature.

-For future use, save the form and print the confirmation page.

Exam dates

According to the official announcement, September 13, 15, 18, and 20th, 2024 will be the dates of the ICAI CA Foundation Examination.



Group I's Intermediate Course Examination is scheduled for September 12, 14, and 17, 2024. The Intermediate Course Examination for Group II is scheduled for September 19, 21, and 23, 2024.

Read Also ICAI CA 2024: Chartered Accountants Final And Intermediate Results Out On June 11

Intermediate schedule



Commencement of submission of online exam application forms: July 7, 2024

Last date for submission of online exam application forms: July 20, 2024

(without late fees)

Last date for submission of online exam application forms: July 23, 2024

(with late fees of ₹600/- or US $ 10)

Correction Window period: July 24 - 26, 2024

Foundation schedule

Commencement of submission of online exam application forms: July 28, 2024

Last date for submission of online exam application forms: August 10, 2024

(without late fees)

Last date for submission of online exam application forms: August 13, 2024

(with late fees of ₹600/- or US $ 10)

Correction Window period: August 14-16, 2024