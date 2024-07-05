ICAI CA 2024: Chartered Accountants Final And Intermediate Results Out On June 11

CTET 2024 Exam On July 7; Check Paper Pattern, Timings, Guidelines And More! | Representative Image

The date of the ICAI CA Result 2024 has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate examination results are set to be released on June 11, 2024. Those who took the exam can view their results at icai.org, the organization's official website.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," reads the official notice.

Group 1's ICAI CA Inter exams were conducted on May 3, 5, and 9, 2024, while Group 2's exams were on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024. The CA Final Group 1 exams took place on May 2, 4, and 8, 2024, and Group 2 exams were on May 10, 14, and 16, 2024. The International Taxation - Assessment Test occurred on May 14 and 16, 2024.

How To Check check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.