UPSC CMS 2024 Admit Cards Released; Exam On July 14

Combined Medical Services (CMS) UPSC Admit Card 2024 is now available, on July 5, 2024, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The admit cards for each candidate registered to take the exam are now available for download on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The date of the UPSC CMS test is July 14, 2024.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

The candidate's admit card will contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

The notice also specified that candidates would not be allowed to enter the examination venue until 30 minutes prior to the start of each session, which is set for 9:00 AM for the afternoon session and 01:30 PM for the morning session. After the entry period ends, no candidate will be permitted to enter the testing location.