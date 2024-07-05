ICAI CA 2024: Experts Share Study Tips To Ace The Exam

Representative image

The Chartered Accountant (CA) exams for the September attempt is scheduled to begin from Sep 13, for both foundation as well as intermediate level.

The CA exam, which is one of the most sought after exams in the country, sees lakhs of aspirants registering for the exams every year while only thousands are able to make the cut.

To help aspirants ace the exam, The Free Press Journal (FPJ) spoke to several experts for study tips.

“It is important for the students to prioritise ICAI study materials and ensure that they do thorough revisions,” said CA Akhil Pachori, partner at a renowned firm in Jaipur. Pachori further added that the students should practice past papers and mock tests to master the exam format and improve time management.

Pachori also added that aspirants should aim for a minimum of 12 hours of effective study daily, with a well structured schedule.

Another important tip was shared by CA Shubham Maloo who said the students need to study smartly. “Don’t just read. Try to explain concepts in your own words. Make simple diagrams to remember ideas better. Teaching others can also help you learn. I remember making different sets of handwritten workbooks specifically to help me remember particular topics in the vast syllabus,” Maloo said.

CA Mayank Katariya, mentor at Charteredteam, said that aspirants should study one or two subjects maximum per day. “It is advisable to study one or two subjects per day. The exams will have a one-and-a-half day gap between each test and during that gap, aspirants should concentrate on studying only one subject and revise everything,” Katariya said.

Katariya also advised students to finish the practical subjects first and make notes for theory.

“Play it like a game: Learn how the exam works. Understand which topics are important and how marks are awarded. This helps you study the right things. With the right strategy in place, you will surely win,” Maloo continued.

Katariya also added that CA exams are all about how well an aspirant can present a lengthy answer in less time. “Mere understanding is therefore, not enough. Write extensively and build hand muscle memory,” he said.

Other than these, students should focus on dealing with stress, cutting off social media and taking care of themselves to enhance their productivity, the experts opined.

According to the ICAI schedule, the foundation exam will be conducted on Sep 13, 15, 18 and 20, while the intermediate exam is scheduled to be held between Sep 12 and Sep 23 for both groups.