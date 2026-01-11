From Polluted River To Flooded Roads: Dahisar’s R-North Ward In Distress

Photos of polluted Dahisar river in R North ward |

Mumbai: Encroached roads & footpaths and illegal constructions define the R-North Ward in Dahisar. More alarming, however, is the failure to protect and utilise its natural assets. The Dahisar River has remained polluted for years, with the much-publicised revival project yet to deliver visible results. At the same time, uncontrolled redevelopment, rising construction dust, and poor internal connectivity are steadily choking the ward, exposing a widening gap between rapid urban growth and civic accountability.

Rapid growth, poor access

R North Ward, at the northern edge of BMC’s jurisdiction, covers Dahisar East and West and parts of Borivali, featuring residential areas, slum pockets, and open spaces. The ward is witnessing rapid growth through large-scale redevelopment and rising residential density. It is also part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Phase 2 project: a 20 km connecting Versova to Dahisar, and a 5.6 km elevated road linking Dahisar to Bhayandar. The project aims to cut travel time from 90–120 minutes to 15–20 minutes and reduce carbon emissions by 55%. However, while the mega project improves city–suburb connectivity, gaps in connecting local development roads make access difficult, complains the local residents.

Monsoon flooding and pollution

According to civic data, the area has 15 major and 16 minor nullahs, whose poor desilting leads to waterlogging at multiple locations during the monsoon. Dahisar Check Naka on the Western Express Highway frequently floods, causing severe traffic congestion that disrupts daily commutes and worsens noise and air pollution. Local resident Dilip Rane said, “The BMC claims to have implemented several measures for a flood-free Mumbai, yet Station Road still floods. Waste in some slum pockets is collected late or left unattended, and unmonitored redevelopment has increased dust and pollution in the area.”

Mangroves destroyed, methane risk

Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar West, the city’s second-largest slum, is witnessing rising unauthorised construction that destroys mangroves. Cleared land is often used for parking, and temporary shelters appear quickly despite complaints, residents say. Meanwhile, the Dahisar River releases significant methane due to untreated sewage, cow dung, and solid waste, causing foul odors and public health issues in nearby areas like Borivali and Dahisar. Gopal Zaveri of the citizens’ group Mumbai March said, “Despite the BMC spending Rs. 200 crore on two Sewage Treatment Plants, the problem persists even after five years, with methane emissions affecting the entire area. The BMC has taken no effective action,” said Zaveri. He further added, “The area faces poor connectivity to development plan roads, no BEST bus terminal in Borivali East causing traffic congestion, high dust and poor air quality, and frequent flooding near the station during the monsoon—issues that remain unresolved.”

High-stakes civic contest

R North Ward comprises eight civic wards (1–8). In the 2017 BMC elections, the undivided Shiv Sena won six wards, while the BJP secured two. Following the Shiv Sena split and BJP’s alliance with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, elections in these wards have become highly competitive and unpredictable. Notably, the former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar from Ward 1 joined BJP and is now contesting from Ward 2. Saurabh Ghosalkar, son of UBT leader Vinod Ghosalkar, is contesting Ward 7. In Ward 5, Sanjay Ghadi, a former UBT corporator now with Shinde Sena, will face UBT’s Sujata Patekar.

BMC polls 2026

Box : BMC election 2026..

Ward...candidate...party ...candidate party..

1...Foram Parmar ShivSena UBT..Rekha Yadav .. Shinde Sena

2...Dhanshree Kolge... Shivsena UBT..Tejasvee Ghosalkar BJP

3..Roshani Gaikwad.. ShivSena UBT... Prakash Darekar BJP

4..Mangesh Pangore ..Shinde Sena...Raju Mulla..ShivSena UBT

Sanjay Ghadi..Shinde Sena...Sujata Patekar ..ShivSena UBT

6..Diksha Karkar...Shinde Sena...Sanjana Vengurlekar...ShivSena UBT

7..Ganesh Khankar...BJP...Saurabh Ghosalkar...ShivSena UBT

8..Yogita Patil..BJP..Kasturi Rohekar...MNS

