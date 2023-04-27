Navi Mumbai: CIDCO issues list of 529 illegal structures | File Photo

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has published a list of 529 unauthorised constructions in Navi Mumbai city under its limits. The planning agency has already issued notices to illegal structures.

As per the list, illegal structures have been found in areas under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Uran. Of the 529 illegal structures, 277 buildings fall under NMMC and the remaining 225 structures under Panvel and Uran areas.

Meanwhile, CIDCO has appealed to citizens not to buy houses and shops in these buildings. “Since a large number of housing projects are coming up across the city, especially in the developing nodes, many unauthorised constructions have also mushroomed,” said a CIDCO official. In order to prevent anyone from getting trapped in such projects, the list has been released.