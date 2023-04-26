Navi Mumbai: CIDCO uploads info on 22.5% plots allotted to airport affected persons | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has uploaded detailed information about the plots allotted under the 22.5% scheme to the Project Affected People (PAP) of its ambitious Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project on its website https://cidco.maharashtra.gov.in/. The planning agency says that the initiative is a step towards e-governance.

Transparent and convenient plot allocation

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, the vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO said that this will make the plot allocation process more “transparent and convenient”.

CIDCO is executing the NMIA project on 1,160 hectares in Panvel taluka of Navi Mumbai. It claimed that it has given the best rehabilitation and resettlement package in the country sanctioned by the Maharashtra government to PAPs of 10 villages. Under this package, 22.5% of developed plots are being allotted in the rehabilitation and resettlement area of Pushpak Nagar.

Eligibility list of entitled land owners in the 22.5% scheme, list of allotted plots, village and entitled details of land owners, date of allotment letter, agreement and detailed information has been made on the website.

Earlier in February 2023, RTI activist Anil Galgali wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Dr Mukherjee, demanding to publish the list.

Galgali alleged that CIDCO uploaded the information only partially. He added that he had sought details about plots given to PAPs by CIDCO by their names, date of allotment of plot, total area and people on the waiting list to get plots under the RTI.

In response to the application, Assistant Development Officer Shrikant Pavaskar informed that details of the plots allotted under the scheme are village-wise and file number and invited him to visit the CIDCO office personally.