Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats tender worth ₹1200 crore for NAINA infrastructure development

In the next two to three years, basic infrastructure like roads, footpaths and solid waste drains, among others, will be in place in 23 villages in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area (NAINA) as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated multiple tenders worth ₹1,200 crore.

The development works will be carried out in Town Planning Schemes (TPS) 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. There are a total of 11 TPS in NAINA.

Benefits of NAINA

The move will make available affordable houses around Panvel as well as generate revenue for the state government. Developers have been complaining for a long time about the slow development.

As per the tender document, the selected bidders will have to complete the work within 30 months, including monsoon.

What is NAINA?

NAINA is a participatory land pooling scheme where villagers will get 40% of the developed part of the total land they will surrender to develop NAINA city in the Raigad district. At present, CIDCO is executing a pilot project comprising 23 villages.

Prakash Baviskar, president of NAINA Builders Welfare Association (NBWA) and general secretary of Marathi Bandhkam Vyavsayik Association (MBVA) said, “Since NAINA came into existence, only 68 projects received occupation certificates and 264 received commencement certificates.” He added that due to the slow pace of development, the government, too, lost revenue. He said land has been lying idle for the past 10 years and development has almost stopped due to several reasons.