Navi Mumbai: 50 new COVID-19 infections under NMMC; active cases 222

After almost six months, the number of active cases of COVID-19 has crossed 200 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The civic body saw 50 new cases on April 19. The civic body has been conducting around 1100 tests per day.

222 active cases

At present, the number of active cases is 222. In the last month, new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the country.

So far, a total of 2,057 people have died due to COVID infections. NMMC had closed all its COVID care centre as COVID cases were under control. Now, the civic chief has directed to ensure the availability of oxygen and other medicines.