India logs 12,591 new COVID-19 cases today, 20% increase from yesterday | File

On Thursday, India reported over 12,000 COVID-19 infections, a rise of nearly 2,000 from the day before. The country also reported 10,827 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the government's daily COVID-19 report, up to 12,591 cases were registered. The country's active caseload currently stands at 65,286.

This marks a significant increase over the previous day's data, which showed a total of 10,542 cases, according to the union health ministry's website.