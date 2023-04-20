 India logs 12,591 new COVID-19 cases today, 20% increase from yesterday
India logs 12,591 new COVID-19 cases today, 20% increase from yesterday

India logs 12,591 new COVID-19 cases today, 20% increase from yesterday

According to the government's daily COVID-19 report, up to 12,591 cases were registered. The country's active caseload currently stands at 65,286.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
India logs 12,591 new COVID-19 cases today, 20% increase from yesterday | File

On Thursday, India reported over 12,000 COVID-19 infections, a rise of nearly 2,000 from the day before. The country also reported 10,827 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the government's daily COVID-19 report, up to 12,591 cases were registered. The country's active caseload currently stands at 65,286.

This marks a significant increase over the previous day's data, which showed a total of 10,542 cases, according to the union health ministry's website.

article-image

