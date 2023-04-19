India records 10,542 fresh COVID-19 cases; active caseload crosses 63,000

India records 10,542 fresh COVID-19 cases; active caseload crosses 60,000 | File

India recorded 10,542 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate was recorded at 4.39%.

Active caseload

With the addition of these cases, the active caseload in the country currently stands at 63,562.

India on Tuesday recorded 7,633 new COVID-19 infections

Vaccination program

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.