Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to fill vacancies to give impetus to city projects

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has sought applications to fill vacancies for the posts of Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Transportation Engineer, Senior Planner, Economist, and Assistant Law Officer, among others.

“The ambitious projects of CIDCO like Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mass Housing, Navi Mumbai Metro, NAINA, and Corporate Park are in progress. The government has emphasized the transformation of Navi Mumbai into an international city and raising the standard of living of the residents of Navi Mumbai through these ambitious projects. The recruitment process will give an impetus to the works related to these projects and will also help to make the services given by CIDCO to the citizens of Navi Mumbai speedy and efficiently,” said Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, State of Maharashtra.

'CIDCO has a challenge before it'

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, VC & MD, CIDCO said, “CIDCO has a challenge before it to complete the various projects undertaken in time and since there is a need for skilled human resources. Therefore, under the guidance of the Government of Maharashtra, the recruitment of Class-I cadre in various departments of CIDCO is initiated. Accordingly, CIDCO appeals to eligible candidates to participate in the recruitment process and to witness the progress of the state.”

The advertisements regarding the recruitment have been published in newspapers and the detailed advertisement, eligibility criteria, terms and conditions etc. are available on the website www.cidco.maharashtra.gov.in under the “career” section and CIDCO has appealed to the candidates to visit this website.