Navi Mumbai: CIDCO brings amnesty scheme for defaulters of Mass Housing Scheme | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has brought an amnesty scheme for defaulters of its mass housing scheme launched between 2018 and 2022. Those who failed to pay installments can pay the balance amounts of installments by April 30, 2023 and get a waive of the delayed payment charges.

The planning agency had conducted computerised draws for the apartments under various Mass Housing Schemes from 2018 to 2022, for numerous categories. It has been found that some applicants have paid a few installments out of the total installments while some applicants have not paid even a single installment till date.

Discount on the Delay Payment Charges

Following repeated requests for an extension on payment of the remaining installment, the CIDCO Board of Directors approved the Amnesty scheme by giving a discount on the Delay Payment Charges (DPS). The applicants can pay the balance amount of instalments till April 30, 2023. However, this will be the last chance.

Allotment letters for those who have not paid installments to be cancelled

These Mass Housing Schemes are developed in the five nodes i.e. Taloja, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ghansoli, and Dronagiri of Navi Mumbai. The allotment letters have been issued to the applicants who became eligible after the scrutiny of documents after the draw was conducted. In the allotment letter, a timetable regarding the payment of installments for the tenement was mentioned for the applicants.

Accordingly, it has been found that some applicants have paid a few installments out of the total installments while some applicants have not paid even a single installment till date. So as per rule, the allotment letters issued to such applicants have to be cancelled.

100% delayed payment charges to be waived off for applicants of EWS category

Accordingly, CIDCO has decided to implement an Amnesty Scheme for the defaulter applicants who have been issued allotment letters between September 9, 2019 to February 21 2022, and who have not paid the outstanding amount even after granting an extension earlier for the same.

According to this scheme, 100% delayed payment charges will be waived off for applicants from only the EWS category who will pay the full amount by 30.04.2023 and 25% of the total DPC will be waived off for applicants from LIG category who will pay the full amount by 30.04.2023. Also, the allotment letter of the applicants who will not pay a single instalment within an extended period till 30.04.2023 will be cancelled on immediate basis.