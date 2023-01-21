Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for online payment of EMD for Mass Housing Scheme Diwali – 2022 | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the deadline for online payment of EMD for CIDCO's Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022 till January 31, 2023. With the change in the deadline in EMD, the deadline for the computerized draw has also been extended for two days.

New deadline has been extended till January 31, 2023

As per the revised schedule, the online registration for CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022 can be done till January 21, 2023 and the online application can be submitted by January 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the deadline has been extended till January 31, 2023 to enable applicants who have registered and submitted their application to pay the online EMD.

Details on the accepted applicants list

The draft list of accepted applicants will be published on February 6, 2023 and the final list of accepted applicants on 08th February 2023 on CIDCO's website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com. The computerized draw for the scheme will be held on 10th February 2023.

However, there has been a slight change in the date of computerized draw. The computerized draw of this scheme will be held on 10th February 2023 instead of 8th February 2023.

