Navi Mumbai: State govt creates 22 posts in CIDCO for faster development of NAINA Project

The development of CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area (NAINA) project which is almost stagnant for the last decade will now speed up as the state government has approved the creation of 22 posts for revenue officers and land survey officers for it. The recruitment process for these officials is underway.

Additional employees will facilitate the implementation of project within time

With 22 new employees, CIDCO will have its own additional and dedicated human resources for carrying out the various works of the NAINA project. This will facilitate the implementation of the NAINA project within the stipulated time.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, CIDCO said, “NAINA project, being implemented by CIDCO, is an ambitious project in the urban planning sector of the state. With this project, an ultra-modern city will be developed which will give a valuable contribution for the development of the state. Therefore, to put the revenue works related to the NAINA project on the fast track, considering CIDCO’s request, the government has taken a decision of creating 22 new posts for this project. We are sure that this decision of the Government of Maharashtra will accelerate the development of NAINA."

CIDCO had requested state govt to create new posts

Earlier, CIDCO requested the Government of Maharashtra to create new posts for revenue officers and land survey officers/staff for the NAINA project. Accordingly, 22 regular posts for the NAINA project namely Deputy Collector, Tehsildar, Circle Officer, Talathi, District Superintendent Land Survey, Deputy Superintendent Land Survey, Bench Clerk, Nimtadar and surveyor have been created for NAINA project. These posts will be on CIDCO’s establishment and CIDCO will have administrative control over these officers and staff.

CIDCO is developing NAINA, a well-planned city well-equipped with ultra-modern facilities in 371 sq. km. area around the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The NAINA project is being implemented through a total of 12 Town Planning Schemes (TPS). To implement these schemes, there is a requirement for revenue and land survey officers/staff for carrying out the work of keeping the land records by updating the entitlements, preparing the property cards, measurement of land, preparing the new maps, etc.