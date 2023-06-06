Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Gets New MD, Joint Managing Director

Sanjay Mukherjee (left) handed over charge of VCMD CIDCO to Anil Diggikar (right) | Amit Srivastava

Anil Diggikar was appointed as the new vice Chairman and Managing Director of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on June 5, 2023. He accepted the post’s responsibilities from Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, previous Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO at CIDCO’s Nirmal office in Mumbai. Sanjay Mukherjee has been appointed as the new MMRDA chief.

On this occasion Shantanu Goel, who was appointed as Joint Managing Director of CIDCO, also accepted his post’s responsibilities.

Anil Diggikar is a 1990 batch IAS officer

Anil Diggikar is a 1990 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre. He is a graduate in Civil Engineering and has done professional education in Effective Methods and Operations Research for Public Policy and Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore. He has completed advanced courses in World Trade Organisation from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi, Ethics in Public Administration from Center for Governance, Pachagani, Leadership Development Program from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore.

Started career in 1990 as assistant collector in Ratnagiri

Diggikar started his career in 1990 as Assistant Collector in Ratnagiri. During the years 1992-1994, while working as Assistant Collector in Latur, he did valuable work for the rehabilitation of earthquake victims. He has held various important posts like Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Director General of Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (Mahaurja) in Pune, Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Chairman of JNPT, Managing Director of MSRDC, Principal Secretary and Special Task Officer in Chief Minister's Office.

Before accepting the charge of Managing Director of CIDCO, Diggikar was working as the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA. He is known as a creative administrative officer due to various citizen-oriented characteristic work.

Shantanu Goel is a 2012 batch IAS officer

Shantanu Goel is a 2012 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Maharashtra cadre and was working as MGNREGA Commissioner in Nagpur before being appointed as Joint Managing Director of CIDCO.