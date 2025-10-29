IHCL Partners With YOJAK To Empower 400 Girls In Mumbai’s Coastal Communities Through Education And Life Skills | File Pic (Representative image)

In Mumbai’s fishing communities of Koliwada and Macchimarnagar, young girls often face barriers to quality education, leading to high dropout rates. To address this issue, Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), in partnership with Youth Organization for Joining, Action & Knowledge (YOJAK), has launched the Girl Child’s Community Learning Programme under the Tata Affirmative Action framework.

Structured Learning and Holistic Growth

The programme provides before- and after-school academic support, focusing on strengthening core subjects while integrating life skills, yoga, art, and mentorship sessions. IHCL volunteers conduct these sessions, combining academic learning with emotional and social development.

Employee Engagement and Community Impact

During the first half of FY 2025–26, IHCL employees contributed over 200 volunteering hours, supporting 402 girls from Classes 1 to 10. Additionally, 29 out-of-school girls are being prepared for formal enrollment in the upcoming semester, ensuring no child is left behind.

Commitment to Empowerment

Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice President – Human Resources at IHCL, said, “IHCL implements affirmative action through various initiatives aimed at providing opportunities for disadvantaged communities. The girl child’s community learning programme is a focused intervention empowering young girls through education and holistic development. Growing to 400 beneficiaries in a year reflects the programme’s relevance and the depth of our engagement.”

A Step Toward Inclusive Progress

With this initiative, IHCL reaffirms its commitment to education, equality, and community upliftment, ensuring every girl in these coastal neighborhoods has the chance to learn, grow, and lead.