Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO allots NAINA plots under town planning scheme

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Friday handed over plots totaling to 92,000 sqm to landowners from Chiple, Vihighar, Devad, Bhokarpada, Belavali and Sangade villages under the Town Planning Scheme-2 (TPS 2) of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area (NAINA). Villagers were shown the actual abuttals and boundaries (butts and bounds) of the final plots fixed by the arbitrator.

This is the first time that landowners have been allotted plots after the commencement of the NAINA project. Officials attributed the swift timeline to cooperation from landowners.

CIDCO recently floated tenders worth ₹1,000 crore for the development of roads up to stage-I, footpaths, and storm water drains under TPS-2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 and improvement of roads up to stage-I, footpaths, and drains under TPS-7.

The Government of Maharashtra has given its approval on CIDCO’s request for the creation of 22 new posts of revenue officers and land survey officers/staff for NAINA to facilitate the implementation of the project within the stipulated time.

Former MLA detained

The Panvel taluka police detained several villagers, including former Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) MLA Balaram Patil, on Friday for allegedly opposing the NAINA project in Devad village. However, they were let off after two hours. Patil said that the project will snatch away villagers’ lands. Meanwhile, villagers too have been opposing the project over the compensation issue. NAINA is a participatory land pooling scheme, wherein villagers will get 40% of the total developed land they will surrender. At present, CIDCO is executing a pilot project comprising 23 villages in Raigad.

