CIDCO to partner with agencies for Navi Mumbai airport roads

Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will develop roads and other amenities around the new international airport in Navi Mumbai in partnership with other agencies.

This was decided at a review meeting on infrastructure projects like roads and bridges in Maharashtra at Sahyadri state guest house on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, PWD minister Ravindra Chavan and senior officials from the state government.

CIDCO to provide land for Kalamboli and six other junctions

CIDCO will partner in the projects by providing land for Kalamboli and six other junctions in the Navi Mumbai airport area and the connecting Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway to JNPT/Navi Mumbai airport.

Work on infrastructure projects worth around Rs2 lakh crore like roads and bridges is currently in progress in Maharashtra. The issues of land acquisition and Centre-state coordination in these projects were extensively discussed during the meeting. Many other road and infrastructure projects have already received a nod from the Central agencies and are in various stages of land acquisition. These projects were reviewed at the meeting and decisions were made for time bound completion of the projects.

The forest department should grant necessary permissions for construction and repairs of road projects in their area on preferential basis, the CM directed the officials as it was observed that most of the road projects are getting delayed due to permissions related to the forest department.

“All projects necessary for the development of Maharashtra need to be expedited,” he said while directing the officials to ensure speedy action on the projects.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prepare and submit a proposal to the state government regarding the construction of a public transport terminal facility at Ajni in Nagpur. A review of multi-model logistics parks at Jalna, Nagpur, Mumbai, Nashik was also taken.

The state government already has a comprehensive policy to scrap old vehicles. While discussing the details of the policy, initiatives to provide employment to thousands of youth by setting up a system at the district level was also discussed at the meeting.

Gadkari also said that all efforts are being made to ensure completion of concretisation of one side of Mumbai-Goa Highway before Ganpati.

ON FAST TRACK

Land acquisition and Centre-state coordination in projects

A public transport terminal facility at Ajni in Nagpur

Multi-model logistics parks at Jalna, Nagpur, Mumbai, Nashik

A comprehensive policy to scrap old vehicles

Concretisation of one side of Mumbai-Goa Highway

Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Greenfield Expressway

Pune-Bengaluru Greenfield Expressway

Nashik Phata to Khed section of Nashik-Pune Road

Ratnagiri-Kolhapur corridor

Sinner-Shirdi section of Samruddhi corridor