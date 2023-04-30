CIDCO works on detailed project report to connect Navi Mumbai International Airport with CSMIA through Metro Line |

Navi Mumbai: While Line 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) is awaiting commercial operations, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is working on a detailed project report (DPR) to connect the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Details on the project

Navi Mumbai airport is expected to be operational by December 2024 and transport connectivity with CSMIA is of utmost importance. With an expected nine lakh passengers, the metro line will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs15,000 crore. NMM’s Line 1 will connect with Mumbai Metro Line 8 at Mankhurd. The Metro 8 corridor will serve as the first mass rapid transport (MRT) system between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports.

In January last year, CIDCO sent a proposal to MMRDA to connect NMM with Mumbai. MMRDA has already earmarked a metro link between the two airports and has completed the DPR for the CSMIA-Mankhurd portion (11.1km) through Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The remaining portion will be carried out by CIDCO, which will also extend NMM Line 1 from Belapur to Navi Mumbai airport.